Ashiwny Iyer Tiwari, Kangana Ranaut, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi actor Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta announce next film

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 21, 2018, 9:58 am IST
Director Ashwiny shared a video of her cast sharing their special moments and memories with their family.

The first look of 'Panga', Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's next film.
‘Nil Battey Sannaata’ and ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has now announced her next project. She had earlier in the year announced two-film deal with Ekta Kapoor’s production Balaji Motion Pictures.

A day after Balaji announced 'Jabariya Jodi', Ashwiny came out with her next movie announcement. Based on a family story, the movie is titled ‘Panga’ and will star Kangana Ranaut, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi debutant Jassie Gill and famous fashion designer Masaba's mother Neena Gupta.

Director Ashwiny shared a video of herself and Kangana, Jassie, Neena sharing what they feel about family.

The movie is produced by Fox Star Studios and Nitesh Tiwari's (Ashwiny's husband's) ‘Dangal’ screenwriter Nikhil Mehrotra has helped the director with the screenplay and dialogues of the film.

‘Panga’ is slated to release next year and will be Kangana’s next film after ‘Manikarnika’ makes its way to theatres.

