Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor starrer becomes fifth highest grossing Bollywood film

ANI
Published : Jul 21, 2018, 8:58 am IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2018, 8:58 am IST

'Sanju', which hit the big screens on June 29, rocked the box office as it earned a whopping Rs 120.06 crore in its opening weekend.

The film ‘Sanju’ is based on actor Sanjay Dutt’s life.
 The film ‘Sanju’ is based on actor Sanjay Dutt’s life.

Mumbai: Bollywood biopic 'Sanju', based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, recently became the fifth highest grossing Hindi film.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to announce the news. He wrote, "#Sanju continues to woo audience... Is now the FIFTH HIGHEST GROSSING *Hindi* film, after Week 3... [Week 3] Fri 4.42 cr, Sat 7.75 cr, Sun 9.29 cr, Mon 2.81 cr, Tue 2.59 cr, Wed 2.42 cr, Thu 2.34 cr. Total: ? 326.80 cr. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER."

 

The movie earned Rs 202.51 crore in the opening week, thus surpassing the first-week collections of 'Dangal', 'Sultan', 'Baahubali 2' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' in the Indian Box Office.

'Sanju', which hit the big screens on June 29, rocked the box office as it earned a whopping Rs 120.06 crore in its opening weekend.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Sanju' stars Ranbir as Sanjay Dutt, along with Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles.

