EDM star DJ Avicii dies in Oman at 28

2 years after unusually early retirement, Swedish DJ was found dead on visit to Gulf kingdom's capital Muscat.

New York: Avicii, one of the world's most successful DJs who helped lead the global boom in electronic music, died today in Oman, his representative said. He was 28.

Two years after his unusually early retirement, the Swedish DJ was found dead on a visit to the Gulf kingdom's capital Muscat, a statement said without specifying a cause.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," his management said.

"The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

Avicii was among the first DJs to break through in the mainstream as electronic dance music grew over the past decade from nightclubs to Top 40 radio.

His biggest hits included 'Wake Me Up', which went to number one across Europe in 2013 and featured the soul singer Aloe Blacc.

While the death came as a shock, Avicii has spoken publicly in recent years about his health problems including pancreatitis, triggered in part by excessive drinking.

The condition forced him to cancel shows in 2014 as he had to have his gallbladder and appendix removed.

In 2016, Avicii stunned fans by announcing his retirement when he was just 26, saying that he wanted to leave the high-flying electronic music lifestyle.

Avicii - who for years was one of the world's most lucrative electronic musicians - in 2016 made number 12 on the list of top-paid DJs of Forbes magazine, which said he earned USD 14.5 million in the previous year.