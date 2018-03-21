The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Mar 21, 2018 | Last Update : 03:47 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

RIP Ek Do Teen: Jacqueline’s trash version of Madhuri cult hits 18 million

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 21, 2018, 2:14 pm IST
Updated : Mar 21, 2018, 2:35 pm IST

The trashy version of Madhuri's cult song, featuring Jacqueline, is being watched only to be made into memes.

Jacqueline Fernandez in 'Ek Do Teen'.
 Jacqueline Fernandez in 'Ek Do Teen'.

Mumbai: Jacqueline Fernandez’s version of ‘Ek Do Teen’ was out on 18th March and the song, like expected, did not perform well. It was an utter disappointment for Madhuri Dixit fans, and we can only imagine what the actress herself might be going through.

This version of ‘Ek Do Teen’ is the perfect example why a cult song shouldn’t be touched, and even if trying to recreate, it should at least retain the beauty of the original song.

But all Jacqueline had to do in the song is show some skin and thrust in the name of dance moves. It is so embarrassing that Saroj Khan clearly refuses to even comment on the newly released song and we totally understand why.

The song has reached 18 million views in 3 days and we know why. Twitterati was clearly trying to find each and every point to criticize the song, in form of memes, or simple bashing.

All Madhuri fans (which we all are guilty of being) were curious to know if Jacqueline can at least try to impersonate the ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl. Alas, Jackie failed at it miserably, and is currently the centre of all jokes for actually saying a yes to the piece of trash that has been made using the name of ‘Ek Do Teen’.

Honestly Madhuri fans should stop and save themselves from the torture because the song is actually ‘RIP Ek Do Teen’ and doesn’t even deserve another view. Till then relive the original song:

