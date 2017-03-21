The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Mar 21, 2017 | Last Update : 02:22 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Kapil Sharma says 'sorry' to 'paji' Sunil Grover over mid-air scuffle

ANI
Published : Mar 21, 2017, 2:05 pm IST
Updated : Mar 21, 2017, 2:05 pm IST

Kapil acknowledged issue in Facebook post yesterday, now makes public apology.

There are rumours that Sunil, a key actor, has decided to quit Kapil’s show following the spat.
Mumbai: Days after their infamous mid-air scuffle, comedian Kapil Sharma has apologised to his co-star Sunil Grover.

The 35-year-old took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Paji @WhoSunilGrover sry if I hurt u unintentionally. u knw vry well how much I luv u. M also upset. love n regards always."

Kapil had acknowledged the issue in a Facebook post yesterday and now the 'Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon' actor had made a public apology.

Kapil’s Facebook post read (sic): "Hi... good morning friends... was celebrating my best time n suddenly I heard a news about me n sunil paji fighting… first of all see where it is coming from... what r the intentions behind this... if I fought with him in the flight then who saw it n informed u... is he trustworthy? Some people enjoy these kind of stuff... we eat together... we travel together... I meet my brother once in a year... n spending almost everyday with my team... specially sunil... I love him... I respect him... yes I had a argue with him. but r we not normal people? I shouted at him first time in 5 years... itna to chalta hai bhai."

The post further reads (sic): "We will sit n talk that where is the problem... I love him as an artist as a human being... he is like my elder brother... why so much negativity all the time... I respect our media... there r some other serious issues which we need to focus. Is me n sunil's issue so important n realted with the security of my country? We spend a lot of time together rather then our families... n sometime it happens in family... its our family matter... we will sort this out... zyada maze mat liya karoo. OK now m tired typing... n one more thing... I m going for the final schedule of Firangi. Hahahahaha... sorry again promotion... thank u so much for ur love n blessings... keep smiling n stay happy always :)) love u all (sic)."

Kapil and Sunil reportedly had a fight when they were flying down with their team to Mumbai from Australia after a show.

Apparently, Kapil got drunk and belittled Sunil and also physically assaulted him.

There are rumours that Sunil, a key actor, has decided to quit Kapil’s show following the spat.

Tags: kapil sharma, sunil grover
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

