Kangana Ranaut asks PM Narendra Modi to scrap 'Article 370' in J&K; find out why

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has always been in news for her controversial statements. Earlier, post-Pulwama terror attack, she had called Shabana Azmi 'anti-national'. However, now the actress has expressed her request to PM Narendra Modi regarding Jammu and Kashmir.

In an interview with National Reporter, Kangana asked PM Modi to take a constructive and concrete step. She said, "It is my sincere request to our prime minister (Narendra Modi) that Article 370 should be completely scrapped. I feel that after so many years of Independence, no state in our country should face confusion as to where they belong."

The 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' actress further added, "The Pakistani movie-going audience always shower us with love and ideally there should be a line drawn. But, having said that, everything that religion of its own, including war. In fact, I feel Pakistani people should draw inspiration from us, the way we (Indians) have come together in unity for our soldiers, our government and our soil."

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao and Jassie Gill in 'Mental Hai Kya?' and 'Panga' respectively.