Throwback: When Aishwarya, Sridevi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee were all smiles together

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Aug 20, 2018, 10:03 am IST
Updated : Aug 20, 2018, 10:03 am IST

Aishwarya’s tribute to the former Prime Minister featured another much loved celebrity who passed away this year.

Picture with Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Sridevi that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared on Instagram.
  Picture with Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Sridevi that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared on Instagram.

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan paid her tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee by sharing throwback pictures with him on social media.

The actress took to Instagram and posted several pictures with the former Prime Minister where both can be seen sharing some good laugh. Even late actress Sridevi is seen in one of the photographs.

She captioned it, "Respect. Rest In Peace." (Click right arrow to see all pictures)

Earlier, many other celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar, Sachin Tendulkar, to name a few, paid their last respects to Vajpayee and addressed him as the gem which the nation has lost.

Vajpayee, the 10th prime minister of India, breathed his last on August 16. The 93-year-old died at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) following a prolonged illness. He was cremated on August 17 with full state honours at Smriti Sthal in New Delhi.

