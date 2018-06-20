The Asian Age | News

Priyanka Chopra to come out 'Unfinished' in her memoir of 2019

Published : Jun 20, 2018
'Unfinished' is a collection of personal essays, stories and observations of the actor, producer and activist.

 Priyanka Chopra

New Delhi: Actor Priyanka Chopra will come out with her memoir next year in which she will write about things which she has never spoken before.

'Unfinished' is a collection of personal essays, stories and observations of the actor, producer, activist and UNICEF goodwill ambassador, publishers Penguin Random House India announced on Tuesday night.

The book will be published simultaneously in the US by Ballantine Books and in the UK by Michael Joseph.

The UK and Commonwealth (including India) rights were acquired at an auction from Siobhan O'Neill and Fiona Baird, on behalf of Mel Berger, of William Morris Endeavor.

"The flavour of the book will be honest, funny, spirited, bold, and rebellious, just like me," says Chopra.

"I have always been a private person; I've never spoken about my feelings during my journey but I am ready to do so now," she says about the book.

According to Chopra, she was raised to be fearless when it came to opinions.

"I would like to tell my story in the hope of inspiring people - especially women -- to change the conversation, to shatter glass ceilings. Women are always told we can't have everything. I want everything, and I believe anyone else can have it too. I'm proof of it," she says.

Chopra forayed into the entertainment industry at the age of 17 when she won Miss India and went on to win Miss World the following year.

Besides acting in several Bollywood movies, Chopra earned acclaim over three seasons as Alex Parrish on ABC's show 'Quantico', becoming the first Indian actor to star as the lead of a TV drama series and winning two consecutive People's Choice Awards for the role.

She also produces global TV and film content under her banner Purple Pebble Pictures.

"At Penguin Random House India, we are committed to publishing strong female role models, and are immensely proud of having Priyanka Chopra on that list," says Meru Gokhale, Editor-in-Chief (Literary Publishing) at Penguin Random House India.

Senior Commissioning Editor Manasi Subramaniam says 'Unfinished' is not just a memoir but a manifesto for women who believe that they can't just have it all but that they deserve it all.

"Priyanka is one of the most influential women in the world, and it is not a badge she wears lightly. There's something about the Priyanka Chopra phenomenon that feels both revolutionary and accessible, and that's entirely a result of the person that she is," she says.

