

See pic: Amitabh Bachchan knows why he was rejected in movies

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 20, 2018, 8:56 pm IST
Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for Vijay Krishna Acharya’s ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ in Rajasthan.

 Amitabh Bachchan's latest Instagram post.

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan has seen many failures throughout his career before he became the megastar he is today.

The actor was rejected from All India Radio for having a bad voice, and today his baritone voice is something that Big B is known for.

Similarly, senior Bachchan claims he was rejected in movies till ‘Saat Hindustani’ happened to him in 1969.

Amitabh seems to have made up his mind to become a megastar at that time itself, since he received the National film award for best newcomer in his first movie only.

The actor now also knows how to take a joke on himself, and sarcastically he took to Instagram and wrote, “My application picture for a job in movies .. 1968.. no wonder I was rejected !!”

 

My application picture for a job in movies .. 1968.. no wonder I was rejected !!

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for Vijay Krishna Acharya’s ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ in Rajasthan. The movie also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh among others.

Very recently, Amitabh and Fatima’s looks from the sets were leaked and their looks seemed to be a replica of something we’ve seen long back.

