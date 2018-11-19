The Asian Age | News

Monday, Nov 19, 2018 | Last Update : 10:25 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

AbRam is convinced I am his grandfather, says Amitabh Bachchan

PTI
Published : Nov 19, 2018, 9:31 am IST
Updated : Nov 19, 2018, 9:31 am IST

Big B, who played SRK's father in 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, shared a cute picture with AbRam.

Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda with AbRam Khan.
Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's little one AbRam is "convinced" that megastar Amitabh Bachchan is his grandfather.

The 76-year-old actor, who played Shah Rukh's father in 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, took to Instagram to share a cute picture with AbRam on Sunday.

"And this be little Abram, Shah Rukh's little one... who thinks, believes and is convinced beyond any doubt, that I am his father's father... And wonders why Shahrukh's father does not stay with him!" Bachchan captioned the picture taken during his granddaughter Aaradhya's birthday celebration.

The actors have also worked together in Mohabbatein, Veer-Zaara, Paheli and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna among others.

Tags: amitabh bachchan, abram khan

