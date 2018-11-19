The Asian Age | News

Aamir's TOH records lower second weekend than Shah Rukh’s Fan, Salman’s Tubelight

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 19, 2018, 6:41 pm IST
Updated : Nov 19, 2018, 6:53 pm IST

Thugs of Hindostan collected Rs 5.25 crore in its second weekend, taking the total collection to Rs 140.35 crore.

Aamir Khan in a still from ‘Thugs of Hindostan.’
Mumbai: Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan recoded a blockbuster opening at a whopping Rs 50 crore, becoming the first Bollywood film to make half century on its first day. However, in no time, the collections of the film fell to almost half on the second day, at around Rs 28 crore, as negative reviews and bad word-of-mouth started kicking in.

Also Read | Thugs con this Diwali audience of Hindostan

The film had collected Rs 22.75 crore and Rs 16.75 crore on its first Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Thereafter, the collections of the film dropped remarkably with each passing day in the first week. In the second week, the film is still struggling hard for survival at the box office. The film managed to mint Rs 5.60 crore in the second weekend at the box office, taking the total collection to Rs 140.35 crore.

Thugs of Hindostan has collected a total sum of mere Rs 5.25 crore in its second weekend, which is lower than Shah Rukh Khan starrer Fan and Salman Khan’s Tubelight. According to Boxofficeindia.com, Tubelight had collected around Rs 7.50 crore in its second weekend whereas Fan had made around Rs 7.75 crore.

Noted trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest figures of the movie and wrote, “#ThugsOfHindostan [Week 2] HINDI: Fri 1.30 cr, Sat 1.70 cr, Sun 2.40 cr. Total: ₹ 140.35 cr. TAMIL + TELUGU: Fri 4 lakhs, Sat 5 lakhs, Sun 6 lakhs. Total: ₹ 5.60 cr. #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu total: ₹ 145.95 cr. India biz. #TOH.”

In another tweet, Adarsh also mentioned that the screen count of YRF film has reduced to 1,800, which was originally opened to 5,000 screens across India on November 8 (Diwali holiday). "Reduced to 1800 screens in Week 2 [5000 screens in Week 1], Thugs Of Hindostan will struggle to stay afloat on weekdays," he tweeted.

Aamir Khan, who is known as a perfectionist for his fantastic success record and smart choice in selecting films, had last delivered box office disaster 'Mela' in 2000. With Thugs of Hindostan, the actor clearly has failed to fulfil the colossal expectations of fans.

Thugs Of Hindostan also stars Katrina Kaif, Ronit Roy and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

