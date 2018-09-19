The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 19, 2018 | Last Update : 10:14 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Salman Khan changes brother-in-law Aayush's Loveratri title, now calls it LoveYatri

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 19, 2018, 9:34 am IST
Updated : Sep 19, 2018, 9:34 am IST

LoveYatri is set against the backdrop of Gujarat and the onscreen couple's love story unfolds over Navratri.

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveratri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.
  Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveratri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan took to his social media announcing the new title of his upcoming home venture, LoveYatri which was earlier titled as Loveratri.

The actor shared the news along with a catchy look poster featuring  Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain's blooming chemistry.

Sharing the news Salman Khan tweeted, "This is not a spelling mistake... #loveyatri #lovetakesover..."

Sources close to the development share, "Taking into consideration the concerns from the Censor Board and sensitivity of Karni Sena towards the title of the film, the makers decided to release the film as LoveYatri."

Further adding, "Producer Salman Khan decided to opt for a change in title considering the safety and best interest of his audience."

The film brings to the audience the fresh pairing of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain who are all set to mark their Bollywood debut with LoveYatri.

LoveYatri is set against the backdrop of Gujarat and the onscreen couple's love story unfolds over the span of the festival of Navratri.

'LoveYatri' is written by Naren Bhatt who is based out of Mumbai and was born in Bhavnagar.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, LoveYatri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on 5th October, 2018.

Tags: loveratri, salman khan, loveyatri

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

In this singing village of Meghalaya, everyone has musical name

2

Model goes into labour minutes after walking in Rihanna's NYFW show

3

Rajkummar Rao introduces Raghu and Rukmini from Made In China

4

Jack the Ripper's victims were not prostitutes

5

India’s first ever certified ‘Dog Park’ comes up in Hyderabad

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

From cutlets to soups and an array of desserts, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Scrumptious food pictures for the hungry soul

The ninth edition of the Comic Strip Festival has a host of novelties for eager visitors and comic book enthusiasts. (Photos: AP)

Balloon's Day Parade is traditional show during each year's comic festival

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

The fair, which featured comedic acts and acrobats, was part of Lollapalooza, an annual music festival that started in the United States in 1991 (Photo: AFP/Instagram)

Revellers join the party as Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin enters its foiurth year

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham