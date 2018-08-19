The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Aug 19, 2018 | Last Update : 08:24 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation contributes towards Kerala relief fund

ANI
Published : Aug 19, 2018, 7:37 pm IST
Updated : Aug 19, 2018, 7:37 pm IST

Many B-town celebs have extended their support, urging people to come forward and help the people of Kerala.

Shah Rukh Khan.
 Shah Rukh Khan.

Mumbai: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation, which has been actively helping and supporting the needy, has taken yet another noble step.

The non-profit welfare organisation has made a donation of Rs. 21 lakhs to the relief organisations working towards the welfare of Kerala floods victims.

Apart from Khan, many other Bollywood celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Sonali Bendre, Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan and Anushka Sharma, have extended their support, urging people to come forward and help the people of Kerala.

The death toll in the flood-hit state has reached 357.

The central government has launched massive rescue and relief operations in the southern state. Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been asked to mobilize additional manpower, boats, and helicopters to scale up the operations. Food packets and drinking water are also being rushed for those in need.

 The chief ministers of various states have also come forward with financial aid to help the state cope with the huge-scale devastation.

Tags: shah rukh khan

MOST POPULAR

1

Nickyanka engagement: These inside photos from roka and party are winning hearts

2

Picostone Basic: The startup IoT for every home

3

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review: An ideal home/office printer

4

Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan opens in Turkey

5

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rajinikanth mourn former PM Atal Bihari’s demise

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham