Nawazuddin and Daisy Shah to star in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Astitva 2?

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 19, 2018, 4:44 pm IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2018, 7:37 pm IST

Mahesh Manjrekar is now planning to make ‘Astitva 2’ since a long time and it might see the daylight soon.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a still from 'Sacred Games', Daisy Shah during 'Race 3' promotions.
Remember the complex story of a woman ‘Astitva’ which released in 2000? Tabu and Sachin Khedekar played pivotal roles in the film.

Director Mahesh Manjrekar is now planning to make ‘Astitva 2’ since a long time and looks like the film will see the light of day soon.

A close source reveals, “Daisy Shah was supposed to do ‘Astitva 2’ before ‘Race 3’ alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.”

When contacted the spokesperson of Nawaz, he said, “Nawaz had met Mahesh around a year ago. Nothing is concrete yet and he is still considering the film. He hasn’t reverted to Mahesh as of now.”

Does this mean that Nawazuddin might just end up signing ‘Astitva 2’ any time soon, since he is considering the project?

Meanwhile, we tried contacting the spokesperson of Daisy Shah but there has been no confirmation from her end.

