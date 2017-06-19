The Asian Age | News

29-year-old actress Anjali Srivastava commits suicide

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 19, 2017, 4:53 pm IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2017, 4:53 pm IST

Anjali Srivastava
Mumbai: 29-year-old popular Bhojpuri actress Anjali Srivastava has reportedly committed suicide at her Andheri house in Mumbai.

As per sources, “The actress’ family kept calling her frantically, and after several unanswered messages and calls, they finally called up the society she lived in. On opening her house through a duplicate house key, they found the body hanging from the ceiling fan.”

She was immediately rushed to Cooper hospital, but the doctors declared her dead.

The reason behind her suicide remains unknown. No suicide letter or anything has been found from her home.

More details on the story are awaited.

Tags: anjali srivastava commits suicide, bhojpuri actress
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

