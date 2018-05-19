Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

The most-awaited royal wedding of Prince Harry and American actress-turned-princess Meghan Markle has taken place.

Bollywood-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra was preparing for the wedding early in the morning and shared a photo which appeared to be the wedding dress, but it appears that everyone was wrong about that.

Priyanka made friends with Meghan as they both supported women on various platforms over the years. On a TV show, when Meghan was called Prince Harry’s girlfriend, PeeCee corrected the host saying ‘Suits’ actress.

Meghan achieved popularity through ‘Suits’ and Priyanka arrived with some of Meghan’s former co-stars, looking splendid in a lavender Vivienne Westwood skirt and blazer combo paired with a classy hat. Here are some of her photos: