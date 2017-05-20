Cannes live update: Ash stuns in glorious gown on red carpet

Ash, Sonam Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat and Deepika Padukone are the Indian actresses who're attending the festival this year.

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, famed worldwide for her unfathomable beauty, has finally made her 16th appearance at the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Ash looked nothing short of exotic in her pristine gown.

Aishwarya, 43, yet again proved why she is hailed the most beautiful woman in India, by carrying herself around effortlessly in the gorgeous gown.

Cannes fiesta has got everyone excited, especially the fashion police, who are all alert and eager to use their rating wand.

Aishwarya, sans hubby Abhishek Bachchan had arrived in the city with daughter Aradhya.

As part of the festival, Aishwarya will present her 2002 cult Sanjay Leela Bhansali film ‘Devdas ’at a big screen open to the public on the Martinez beach, as part of the festival.