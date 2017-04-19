The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 19, 2017 | Last Update : 06:26 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

'Also mentioned garland of shoes,' Muslim cleric reminds bald Sonu

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 19, 2017, 5:26 pm IST
Updated : Apr 19, 2017, 5:36 pm IST

The Muslim cleric was angry after Sonu Nigam shook the Internet on April 17 with a series of tweets questioning the Azaan.

Sonu appearing before the media.
 Sonu appearing before the media.

Mumbai: Sonu Nigam sensationally took over national media today by getting himself tonsured in response to a Fatwa a cleric had issued, against his tweets criticising use of loud speakers during Azaan.

After the nation erupted, the cleric, Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi, has finally reacted, stating, “He only heard the tonsuring bit of the Fatwa. I had also mentioned a garland of old shoes.”

The Muslim cleric was angry after Sonu Nigam shook the Internet on April 17 with a series of tweets questioning why he needed to be woken up by the ‘Azaan’ in the morning and when this 'forced religiousness' would end in India.

Sonu appeared before the media bald at his home Wednesday afternoon and said, “I believe in all faiths and I didn’t speak against any religion.”

The singer, who was branded as an 'anti-Muslim' for his tweets, said: "Jiss insaan ne poori zindagi Mohd Rafi sahab ko apna pita maana hai, jiske guru ka naam Ustad Gulam Mustafa Khan sahab hai, us insan ke baare mein koi aisa soche, kahe ya taunt kare ki anti-Muslim hai, toh ye meri problem nahi hai, ye aapki problem hai. (I am someone who spent my entire life idolising Mohd Rafi as my father figure, I am someone whose teacher is Ustad Gulam Mustafa Khan, and I am being labelled anti-Muslim… it’s not my problem but the other person’s.)"

The cleric had been quoted as saying, "If anyone can shave his hair, put a garland of old torn shoes around his neck and tour him around the country, I personally announce an award of Rs10 lakhs for that person.”

Tags: sonu nigam, fatwa, syed sha atef ali al quaderi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Shiv Sena MP Ravindra 'Robinhood' Gaikwad to the rescue of customers

2

Hillary Clinton apologised to Obama on election night, says book

3

Xiaomi unveils the Mi 6 in China

4

US Navy to redesign its submarines to accommodate women

5

Pristine flagship: Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ first impressions (Hands on)

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Russian man gives dirty cars an artistic makeover

Nusret Gökçe's popularity has made him go viral again after his cast his vote in the Turkish elections and his fans put him in hilarious situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Turkish chef Salt Bae casting his vote made netizens come up with hilarious memes

Worshippers in Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay and Spain walk the streets enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ three days before the resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Devotees participate in the Good Friday rituals around the world

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Man photoshops daughter in terrifying places to send a message

Devotees around the world take part in unique Holy Week celebrations before Easter. (Photo: AP)

People take part in Holy Week rituals in Spain, Uruaguay and Guatemala

Thailand celebrates the start of the Buddhist New Year festival with elephants spraying water on tourists. (Photo: AP)

Thailand celebrates Buddhist New Year Songkran with excited tourists

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham