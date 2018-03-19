The Asian Age | News

Madhuri Dixit to fill in for Sridevi in Karan Johar's Shiddat

Madhuri Dixit-Nene will be seen sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt after a really long gap.

Madhuri Dixit will be play late actress Sridevi role in Karan Johar's 'Shiddat'.
Mumbai: The late actor Sridevi was all set to star in Karan Johar's upcoming film 'Shiddat' being helmed by Abhishek Verman. The film reportedly had an ensemble cast comprising of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Sridevi's sudden demise came as a shock to fans worldwide whom have been waiting to see the legendary actress performing in yet another Bollywood film.

Recent reports suggested that Madhuri Dixit-Nene was to replace Sridevi in 'Shiddat' and now the late actress’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor had made an announcement about the same.

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a post with a picture of Madhuri and Sridevi and wrote, “Abhishek Varman’s next film was very close to mom’s heart …Dad, Khushi and I are thankful to Madhuriji for now being a part of this beautiful film…”

'Shiddat' is Karan Johar's Dharma production film in collaboration with Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala. Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra is making costumes for the entire cast from that era which is of the 1940s. A huge set is currently being built in Mumbai and the shooting of the film will start from early next year.

