The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 18, 2018 | Last Update : 12:23 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Salman Khan turns mentor again, all set to launch Nutan’s granddaughter Pranutan

ANI
Published : Sep 18, 2018, 9:24 am IST
Updated : Sep 18, 2018, 9:24 am IST

She will star opposite newcomer Zaheer Iqbal, whose debut was announced by Salman earlier this year.

Salman Khan
 Salman Khan

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan has yet again introduced a fresh face to Bollywood.

The 52-year-old on Monday formally made an announcement about Pranutan - the granddaughter of the legendary Nutan and Mohnish Bahl's daughter. She will star opposite newcomer Zaheer Iqbal, whose debut was announced by Salman earlier this year.

The 'Race 3' star took to Twitter to reveal the news, writing, "Yeh lo! Zahero ki heroine mil gayi. Swagat karo Pranutan Bahl ka. Proud to introduce Nutanji's granddaughter & Monya's daughter to the big screen."

Produced by Salman Khan Films, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde, the film will be directed by Nitin Kakkar. The shooting, which will take place entirely in Kashmir, is touted to begin later this month.

Tags: salman khan, pranutan

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Rajkummar Rao introduces Raghu and Rukmini from Made In China

2

Jack the Ripper's victims were not prostitutes

3

India’s first ever certified ‘Dog Park’ comes up in Hyderabad

4

Housefull 4: Akshay, team shoot at Jaisalmer Palace, and it has Baahubali connection

5

Thugs Of Hindostan: Big B, Aamir Khan film to be introduced through motion posters!

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

The ninth edition of the Comic Strip Festival has a host of novelties for eager visitors and comic book enthusiasts. (Photos: AP)

Balloon's Day Parade is traditional show during each year's comic festival

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

The fair, which featured comedic acts and acrobats, was part of Lollapalooza, an annual music festival that started in the United States in 1991 (Photo: AFP/Instagram)

Revellers join the party as Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin enters its foiurth year

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

New York's Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day. (Photos: AP)

Waving flags, music, dancing feet: New York bears witness to Caribbean pride

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham