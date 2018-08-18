The Asian Age | News

No rumours anymore, Priyanka-Nick get engaged and these pictures are too lovely!

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 18, 2018, 1:22 pm IST
Updated : Aug 18, 2018, 2:02 pm IST

Couple sharing a love-filled moment with ‘NP’ decoration behind them and one where they are performing a puja have gone viral.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their roka ceremony.
  Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their roka ceremony.

Mumbai: It's time to say goodbye to all rumours and reports of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ engagement as the couple made it official in Mumbai on Saturday.

Pictures of the couple from their roka ceremony have gone viral like fire on social media.

A photograph of the couple, dressed in traditional wear and sharing a love-filled moment with ‘NP’ decoration behind them and one where they are performing a puja are among those that have made it to fan clubs.

Priyanka’s cousin Parineeti Chopra, who was among the lucky few to accompany them to their Goa trip, was among those seen arriving at the venue.

After a visit to India in June, Nick’s arrival in the country again recently was speculated to be for the ‘obvious reason’. The now engaged couple also headed for a dinner date in the city on Friday.

Rumours of the pair’s engagement have been going on for past few weeks, more so since the time the actress opted out of Salman Khan’s ‘Bharat’ for a ‘special reason’, in words of Ali Abbas Zafar.

And it’s possible that this ceremony is only the official tag on the new step in their relationship, as the engagement apparently took place before, courtesy the brouhaha over her ring.

Peecee was seen trying to hide it on multiple occasions, but offered a glimpse of it at Manish Malhota’s bash recently.

