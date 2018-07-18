I don’t think I’ve paid any price: Kangana Ranaut on dealing with her bullies

Kangana has been inspiring millions with her bold and beautiful persona.

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut is one bold actor in the film industry who does not shy away from speaking her mind. She has always fought and stood up against all odds for herself. Every time she spoke about her characters from 'Queen' to 'Tanu Weds Manu' to 'Simran', the feminist within her came out loud and clear. And she has been inspiring millions with her bold and beautiful persona.

In an interview with Film Companion during her stint at the Cannes Film festival, when Kangana was asked if she had paid a price for being outspoken in the industry, the 'Queen' actor said, “I don’t think I’ve paid any price. In fact, I’ve earned a lot by standing up against bullies and speaking up for things that I feel are not right. Like I said, I am no standard to measure whether things are right or wrong. I’ve always been honest to what I stand for. But like I said, that’s not the barometer for society or parameter to see things as right or wrong.”

She added, “That’s for my peace and my happiness and I think that’s what one needs to do with bullies. Bullies need to be put in their place and that’s what I did. I don’t think I have paid any price. In fact, I have earned. I have earned my happiness, I’ve earned my place, I’ve earned my respect, I’ve earned my dignity. There’s no price I’ve paid.”

On the work front, Kangana has just wrapped two of her big projects: ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ and ‘Mental Hai Kya’.