↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Peecee excited as b'day celebrations kick off, mom reacts to her 'wedding' with Nick

Published : Jul 18, 2018, 9:45 am IST
Actress celebrates birthday in arguably the best phase of her life, also involving rumoured romance with Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra’s Madhu Chopra mother met Nick Jonas during his recent India visit.
Mumbai: After Katrina Kaif turned a year older on 16 July, another actress celebrates her birthday; Priyanka Chopra turns 36 on Wednesday.

Not much is known exactly about the birthday celebrations, but the actress, who reportedly is in London, shared a sweet update on Instagram stories.

Posting a picture of enjoying desserts on a plate with ‘Happy Birthday Priyanka’ written on it, the actress conveyed her excitement by writing, “And it stars!! Yay.”

The special day comes at a time the ‘global star’ is arguably in the best phase of her life currently, both professionally and personally.

With her global claim to fame ‘Quantico’ on air, Hollywood film ‘A Kid Like Jake’ releasing and wrapping up another, ‘Isn’t It Romantic?’ recently, all’s going for her internationally.

Moreover, the actress is back to Bollywood with two films in her kitty, Salman Khan-starrer ‘Bharat’ and Shonali Bose’s ‘The Sky is Pink.’

The actress’ production ventures are on floors and she has also announced her plans to release her memoir too, but what’s actually keeping Peecee in the news in her personal life, courtesy rumoured romance with singer-actor Nick Jonas.

After their frequent appearances in USA, Nick visited her home country few days back and also took her out for a date in London on Monday.

Rumours of engagement and wedding are swirling around, and Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra was asked about it while interacting with media at an event.

About the couple’s pictures, mostly hand-in-hand being all over, she joked, “Don’t ask stupid questions, it’s his (person in video) day, come to my clinic and we can talk freely.”

On family getting serious about the wedding plans, she replied, “Are you serious or not? If you are, we also shall become serious.”

What is she planning to gift her daughter on her birthday? “Gifts don’t work with us, we just write sweet words for each other,” she replied.

Incidentally, Peecee had also revealed few days back that she doesn’t like chocolates or flowers as gifts, but what someone writes for her is what she truly treasures.

Like mother, like daughter, we must say.

