The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 18, 2018 | Last Update : 11:23 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Who cares about critics? Salman Khan's Race 3 hits century on opening weekend

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 18, 2018, 11:14 am IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2018, 11:14 am IST

The film, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem, is raking in the moolah.

Salman Khan in a still from ‘Race 3.’
 Salman Khan in a still from ‘Race 3.’

Mumbai: It’s a give-and-take between Salman Khan and his fans on Eid.

The superstar has gifted them his Eidi with his big budget action thriller, ‘Race 3’, and they have returned the favour by going out in huge numbers to the theatres.

The result? ‘Race 3’ has hit the three-figure mark at the box office in the opening weekend itself.

After grossing the highest figures of the year for any Bollywood film, on Friday and Saturday, with Rs 29.17 crores and Rs 38.14 crores respectively, the Remo D’Souza directorial went one notch higher, minting Rs 39.16 crores on Sunday.

The total now stands at Rs 106.47 crores and is at par with Bhaijaan’s other Eid blockbusters, like ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ (102.60 cr) and ‘Sultan’ (105.53 cr).

However, the figure is lower than Tiger Zinda Hai (114.93 cr), and it’s surprising that his Christmas release took a better opening than his Eid counterpart.

‘Race 3’s thunderous opening also proves that Salman is almost (due to ‘Tubelight’ and ‘Jai Ho’) ‘critic-proof’ at the box office.

Critics have gone hard at the film and negative reviews and one, two-star opinions have outshined the few and far between words of appreciation.

But that’s not new for Salman as he has delivered hits amid poor critical reviews several times before.

The film will have to pass the crucial Monday test to enter into safe zone.

However, the Saturday and Sunday collections despite negative reviews flooding in since Friday prove that audiences, like Bhai, don’t care about critics at all and will ensure ‘Race 3’ is declared a winner.

Tags: salman khan, race 3, box office collections, jacqueline fernandez
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Karnataka students create awareness against use of plastic

2

Bull rider who died thrice in rodeo has doctor massaging heart back to life with bare hands

3

Simmba: Ranveer calls himself Rohit Shetty Ka Hero, but director has apt name for him

4

Is Shilpa Shetty Kundra pregnant? She reacts and it’s hilarious!

5

Kerala to host beauty pageant for transgenders for 2nd time

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMLife

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham