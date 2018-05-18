The Asian Age | News

Kangana slammed, termed hypocrite for laughing on Jim Sarbh’s 'rape' joke at Cannes

Published : May 18, 2018, 12:17 pm IST
Updated : May 18, 2018, 12:20 pm IST

The 'Queen' actress, who was recently at the Cannes Film Festival with the 'Padmaavat' actor, got flak on social media.

Screengrabs from Kangana Ranaut's video with Jim Sarbh.
 Screengrabs from Kangana Ranaut's video with Jim Sarbh.

Cannes: After Salman Khan’s insensitive comment that he felt like a ‘raped woman’ following wrestling training for his film ‘Sultan’, this time a ‘rape’ joke made by Jim Sarbh is making headlines.

What makes matters worse is that Kangana Ranaut, termed a feminist and among the few who slammed Salman’s comment, is seen laughing on it in a video that is going viral.

Only a snippet of the video has made its way to social media, so the entire joke and exact words, due to crowd noise, are not clear, by we hear Jim joking about ‘being raped by 12 prostitutes’ and also about Punjabis after which Kangana is seen laughing and clapping.

Some of the Twitteratti  termed Kangana a 'hypocrite' and pointed out her calling out Salman for his comment, while some said actresses were feminists only on social media.

Expressing disappointment and disgust in both Kangana and Jim , some of the users wrote, ‘rape jokes are not funny’ and ‘rape is a dark word.'

Meanwhile, Jim cleared the air on the controversy and told BollywoodLife, “First of all, I understand the environment we live in just now, in light of recent events, but more frankly, in light of events going on since the beginning of human consciousness, rape is a deadly serious issue. I treat it as such. The joke that I made is about a Priest blowing a very casual question completely out of proportion, condemning alcohol, prostitutes, and rape all simultaneously. The Punjabi (or whichever ethnicity, depending on the audience) responds to the situation by consenting to it and expressing his sexual proclivities. I personally do not find it to be about a desire to rape, or to inflict sexual violence upon another, but a subversive and comedic response to an extremely volatile sentence.”

He added, “I did not intend to hurt anybody, and I certainly do not consider actual sexual or physical violence funny.”

We don’t know if that can be considered an apology, but unlike Salman, Jim at least cleared the air.

