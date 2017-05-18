The Asian Age | News

Thursday, May 18, 2017

Entertainment, Bollywood

Cannes film festival Day 1: Deepika Padukone looks ravishing!

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 18, 2017, 9:55 am IST
Updated : May 18, 2017, 11:22 am IST

The lady dressed in a sheer purple gown and completed the look with statement jewellery.

Deepika dazzled in a sheer purple gown and bold danglers.
 Deepika dazzled in a sheer purple gown and bold danglers.

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone is the winsome fashionista Bollywood will boast of and proudly flaunt to the world. And she rightly deserves the status and respect she gets as the undisputed ‘queen’ of red carpet. Case in point: Day 1 of Cannes Film Festival!

 

Dressed in a sheer purple Marchesa gown, the rangy lady is class personified. To add drama to her already whimsical look, the leggy lass wore statement jewellery- studded danglers and a ring she picked from the jewellery studios of De Grisogono. For her feet, our desi ‘Cindrella’ chose the best in the business, Jimmy Choo stilettos.

 

DP is the official ambassador of a popular cosmetic brand and is representing the same at Cannes. Deepika will also been seen walking the red carpet on May 19. Other actresses who will join this beauty are Sonam Kpaoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While Aishwarya will walk the red carpet on May 19 and 20, Sonam is scheduled to attend the film festival on May 21 and 22.

Ash, who is a regular at Cannes, left for France today, with her daughter Aradhya.

Here are some of the pictures of DP’s debut at the Cannes:

