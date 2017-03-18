The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 18, 2017 | Last Update : 09:11 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father passes away

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 18, 2017, 6:40 pm IST
Updated : Mar 18, 2017, 7:49 pm IST

He was hospitalised a couple of weeks ago owing to poor health conditions.

Krishnaraj Rai with daughter Aishwarya.
 Krishnaraj Rai with daughter Aishwarya.

Mumbai: Father of former Miss World and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Krishnaraj Rai, breathed his last today after being in the hospital for a few weeks owing to health issues.

Rai continued to be in a critical state and showed little improvement in the past few weeks that he was in the hospital. Aishwarya had cut her trip short to be by her father’s side when he was admitted to the hospital. Son-in-law Abhishek had also flown back from New York.

Bachchans did not celebrate Holi this year because of Rai’s poor health. Krishnaraj Rai is survived by wife Vrinda, son Aditya and daughter Aishwarya.

Tags: aishwarya rai bachchan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Parody of ‘BBC Dad’ interview shows how moms are pros

2

Online security: Restrict app permissions, be safe

3

Hinduja brothers retain wealthiest Asians tag in UK for 2017

4

Confirmed: Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are a couple!

5

Former racing champion Ashwin Sundar, wife die in mishap

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Chef Misuki Moriyasu uses salads to make her cakes for people who like to eat healthy. (Photo:Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Japanese chef creates colourful salad cakes for healthy eaters

Valencia celebrates the ancient

Spaniards revel in the "Las Fallas" fiesta

British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Everyday objects that are beautifully blended with art

The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews in Israel, New York celebrate freedom on Purim

(Photo: AP)

Celebrating colours of unity on Holi across borders

Creative photographer Mitchel Wu takes inspiration from toys and Toy story movie characters to create interesting situations from everyday life.(Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Los Angeles-based artist recreates situations using Toy Story characters

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham