Big B tweets quirky 'job application', boasts of advantage he has over Aamir, Shahid

The megastar has a solution to Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif overshadowing their leading men in films.

While Amitabh Bachchan is currently working with Aamir Khan in 'Thugs of Hindostan', he is yet to work with Shahid Kapoor.

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan has a solution to Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif overshadowing their leading men, hire him instead of not-so-tall actors.

In a witty take on a news piece about Deepika and Katrina being "too tall" for Shahid Kapoor and Aamir Khan, the 76-year-old megastar tweeted out his job application.

Sharing a picture of the article, Bollywood's Shahenshah wrote, "T 2617 - Job Application : Name : Amitabh Bachchan DOB : 11.10.1942, Allahabad Age : 76 yrs Credentials : worked in films for 49 years , IN APPROX 200 FILMS Speaks ; Hindi, English, Punjabi, Bengali HEIGHT : 6'2'' .. Available .. YOU SHALL NEVER HAVE HEIGHT PROBLEM !!!"

On the work front, Big B was recently seen in a guest appearance in 'Pad Man'.

The actor will be starring in 'Brahmastra' starring alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is slated to release on August 15, 2019. He will be soon seen in Rishi Kapoor starrer '102 Not Out'.