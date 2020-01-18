Saturday, Jan 18, 2020 | Last Update : 06:59 PM IST

Shabana Azmi injured in road accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway

The incident took place around 3.30 pm near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai, when the car in which she was traveling rammed into a truck.
 

Mumbai: Actor Shabana Azmi was injured in an accident on Saturday afternoon on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district, official said.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai, when the car in which she was traveling rammed into a truck, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar.

Shabana Azmi met with an accident on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter)Shabana Azmi met with an accident on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter)

She was rushed to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and was undergoing treatment, he said.

