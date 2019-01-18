I'm Rajput, will destroy you: Kangana Ranaut to Karni Sena on Manikarnika row

Ranaut who has directed and plays the titular role in the film said she is willing to fight it down with Karni Sena if need be.

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is being touted as one of the most anticipated movie of the year. However, days before the release of the movie Karni Sena protested against the release of the film. The movie is a biopic on the life of Rani Lakshmibai, who revolted against the British Raj in 1857.

Kangana Ranaut who has directed and plays the titular role in the movie said she is willing to fight it down with Karni Sena if need be.

Speaking to an online portal on this issue, Kangana said, "Four historians have certified Manikarnika, we have got censor certificate as well, Karni Sena has been conveyed this but they are continuing to harass me. If they don’t stop then they should know I am also a Rajput and I will destroy each one of them".

CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi himself has been closely involved with the film. Joshi has penned the dialogues and lyrics of the songs in the film and was even present at the launch of the song ‘Bharat’ earlier this week and even went on to say that the message in the movie is “Desh Prem Jatao” (Express Love for your motherland).

A special screening of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has also been organised for President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The film also stars Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Danny Denzongappa, Suresh Oberoi and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti, and will be releasing on January 25.