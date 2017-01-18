The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 18, 2017 | Last Update : 12:31 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Jodhpur court acquits Salman Khan in 1998 Arms Act case

PTI
Published : Jan 18, 2017, 9:24 am IST
Updated : Jan 18, 2017, 12:12 pm IST

Today Salman Khan will be making his appearance in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at Jodhpur civil Airport during the case in the 1998 Arms Act in Jodhpur on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at Jodhpur civil Airport during the case in the 1998 Arms Act in Jodhpur on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Jodhpur: A court in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on Wednesday acquitted Salman Khan in the case under Arms Act. He appeared in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate.

“Salman Khan acquitted in the Arms Act case after the prosecution failed to provide conclusive evidence,” Salman Khan's lawyer told ANI.

"We'll decide on the further action once we receive the copy of the order," Vishnoi Samaj's lawyer told ANI.

This is one of the four cases against the actor. The Rajasthan High Court had earlier acquitted him in two cases of poaching of chinkara.

Khan and his sister Alveera had arrived in Jodhpur on Tuesday evening.

Besides the cases of poaching of endangered antelopes under Wildlife (Protection) Act, a case under sections 3/25 and 3/27 of the Arms Act was filed against Khan for allegedly keeping and using the fire arms with expired licence in the poaching of blackbucks in Kankani near Jodhpur on October 1-2, 1998.

Arguments by both the sides in this case were completed on January 9, after which magistrate Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit reserved the judgement for January 18 directing the actor to be present in the court.

Before this, Khan had appeared in the court on March 10 last year for recording of his statements, wherein he had pleaded innocence and had stated that he had been framed in the case by the forest department.

His counsel H M Saraswat said, "We had argued in the court that there was no evidence that Khan was carrying fire arms either during his stay here or during alleged poaching. What he was found in possession with, were actually the air guns."

The defence also raised questions on the prosecution permission arguing that it was given by the then district magistrate Rajat Kumar Mishra and was not lawful.

Prosecution counsel B S Bhati, replying to the arguments, said that the prosecution permission was based on the facts and evidences furnished by the police in its investigation.

The case had reached the stage of judgement earlier on February 25, 2014 but sudden appearance of an undecided prosecution application before the trial court, moved by the then prosecution counsel in 2006 put off the verdict for two flat years.

Tags: salman khan, animal poaching, alvira khan
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jodhpur

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

New moth named after Donald Trump

2

Nagpur: MLC poll candidate hands over Rs 8500 in Re 1 coins as deposit

3

Online dating may undermine importance of intimacy

4

Stranded, without luggage but women boxers still pack a punch

5

Redmi Note 4 launch on January 19 confirmed by Xiaomi

more

Editors' Picks

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

The girls reached Serbia after a gruelling journey that was stretched close to 24 hours due to cancellation of flights following snowstorms. (Photo: AP)

Stranded, without luggage but women boxers still pack a punch

Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Open to joining AIADMK': Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa announces political debut

Zaira debuted in Aamir's critically acclaimed 'Dangal'.

Appeal to everyone to leave her alone: Aamir on furore over Zaira's apology

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

45 users get Rs 1 lakh each under the E-payment reward scheme

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham