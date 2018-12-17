Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra break the ice

Let bygones be bygone, the two superstars shared a word or two at an event.

It has been known for a long time that Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra don’t acknowledge each other, but in a recent turn of events, the two were seen exchanging pleasantries and sharing a word.

At the Ambani wedding that saw who’s who of the country gathered under one roof, when these two estranged co-stars came face to face, the air lightened. When the newlywed couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas saw SRK, instead of looking the other way, they smiled and approached him with a greeting.

An actress who saw the exchange is still reeling under its impact. “I’ve never seen them speak to each other. But I guess the beautiful occasion plus the fact that PeeCee is now Mrs Jonas must have prompted Shah Rukh’s innately gentlemanly nature to zip out of his heart.”

According to the eyewitness, Shah Rukh spoke for a brief moment to Mrs & Mrs Jonas after she introduced her husband to Mr Khan.

“It was a very spontaneous gesture of warmth. One that means nothing more or less than what it is. However, it doesn't mean Priyanka and Nick are going to be invited for dinner to Mannat anytime in the near future,” she adds.