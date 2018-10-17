Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif wrap Abu Dhabi schedule of 'Bharat', see photo

Katrina took to her Instagram to announce the news along with a selfie with her co-stars Salman Khan and Sunil Grover.

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have wrapped up the Abu Dhabi schedule of the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial 'Bharat'.

Katrina took to her official Instagram account to announce the news along with a selfie with her co-stars Salman Khan and Sunil Grover. She wrote, "Schedule wrap #bharat @aliabbaszafar went for shopping"

While Salman has conveniently cropped half of himself from the selfie,Katrina looks exquisite and beautiful in a pink kurti. Sunil, on the other hand, curiously poses for the camera.

To keep the excitement of their fans growing, the team has been actively sharing behind the scenes pictures and glimpses from the sets of the film.

The team had wrapped up the Malta schedule two months back and shared some amazing pictures from the location, while the first schedule of the romantic thriller was wrapped up in Mumbai.

'Bharat' is Zafar's third collaboration with Salman after the 2016 film 'Sultan' and the 2017 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

The 'Dabangg' star will be seen sporting five different looks spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

After Priyanka Chopra decided to walk out of the film, Katrina Kaif was roped in to play the lead, opposite the 'Kick' star. The film also stars Tabu and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. The flick is slated to hit the big screens on June 5, next year.

Katrina Kaif will also be seen in 'Thugs of Hindostan', which also stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is slated to release on November 8, 2018.

The 'Bang Bang' star also has 'Zero', where she is sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma and the film will release on December 21, 2018.