The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Sep 17, 2018 | Last Update : 10:50 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Our children are not our responsibility: Shah Rukh Khan turns 'Parent Philosopher'

ANI
Published : Sep 17, 2018, 8:49 am IST
Updated : Sep 17, 2018, 8:49 am IST

In the moving post, Shah Rukh urges parents to stop pushing their kids.

Shah Rukh Khan with his son AbRam.
 Shah Rukh Khan with his son AbRam.

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has turned into a "Parent Philosopher" for a day. The father of three took to his Twitter to share some of his parent wisdom with twitterverse.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan saved a man’s life in Syria and he will also be pleased to know how!

He posted a screenshot on Twitter that reads: "Our children are not our responsibility. They are a measure of our capabilities" and captioned it: "Sunday afternoon...for no apparent reason...feel like being a Parent Philosopher. This is to Thank the kids not to give advice to parents..."

"When someone says 'my kid is such a problem'. I want to tell them don't look at them as that. coz actually, their 'issues' are a call to our potential. a source of telling us we can exceed our energies more than we know," he added.
The actor seems to be extremely attached to his kids and keeps posting their pictures on the social media.

In August, when his daughter Suhana made her entry into the glamour world by featuring as Vogue India's cover star for August issue, the proud father tweeted the picture of the cover and wrote, "Holding her in my arms again thanks to Vogue. 'What imperfect carriers of love we are..." except when it comes to our children. So sending u all my love & a big hug. Hello Suhana Khan!."

Tags: shah rukh khan

MOST POPULAR

1

India’s first ever certified ‘Dog Park’ comes up in Hyderabad

2

Housefull 4: Akshay, team shoot at Jaisalmer Palace, and it has Baahubali connection

3

Thugs Of Hindostan: Big B, Aamir Khan film to be introduced through motion posters!

4

Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport launched

5

Rajkumar Hirani accepts he made changes in Sanju script to create empathy for Dutt

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

The fair, which featured comedic acts and acrobats, was part of Lollapalooza, an annual music festival that started in the United States in 1991 (Photo: AFP/Instagram)

Revellers join the party as Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin enters its foiurth year

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

New York's Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day. (Photos: AP)

Waving flags, music, dancing feet: New York bears witness to Caribbean pride

Janmashtami, the Hindu festival that marks the birth of lord Krishna is celebrated with much fanfare across the country. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Janmashtami 2018: India celebrates the birth of the Blue God Krishna

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham