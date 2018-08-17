The Asian Age | News

Nick Jonas back in India, with parents, for Priyanka Chopra and his engagement bash

ANI
Published : Aug 17, 2018, 8:50 am IST
Updated : Aug 17, 2018, 8:50 am IST

The Jonas family was spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport here on Thursday night.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Mumbai on their recent trip.
Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra's alleged beau Nick Jonas has arrived in India with his parents - mother Denise and father Kevin Jonas Sr.

The family was spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport here on Thursday night. It was earlier reported that Jonas and his immediate family are travelling to India to attend an engagement party to be hosted by Priyanka's family.

Earlier this week, PeeCee showed off her massive diamond rock on her ring finger at ace designer Manish Malhotra's party.

Reportedly, Nick popped the question when they were celebrating the 'Baywatch' star's 36th birthday in London.

The speculation about their relationship brewed after the pair met each other's family.

First, Chopra met Jonas' family at his cousin's wedding in New Jersey, after which Nick travelled to India to meet Chopra's mother.

Tags: nick jonas, priyanka chopra

