The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 17, 2018 | Last Update : 10:55 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Veteran actress Rita Bhaduri, known for several popular films, passes away at 62

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 17, 2018, 10:12 am IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2018, 10:12 am IST

Bhaduri was reportedly suffering from kidney-related illness and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

Rita Bhaduri’s career spanned more than five decades.
  Rita Bhaduri’s career spanned more than five decades.

Mumbai: Veteran actress Rita Bhaduri breathed her last at the age of 62.

The news was confirmed by actor Shishir Sharma on Facebook, who informed the last rites will be held on Tuesday.

She was reportedly suffering from kidney-related illness for a long time, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Bhaduri was admitted to Sujay Hospital in Mumbai for the past few days, where she was undergoing dialysis on alternate days for the disease.

CINTAA Member Amit Behl had confirmed the news to the daily and that the body were extending full support to her.

Rita Bhaduri had graduated from the illustrious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune  in 1973.

She was known for her playing mother to lead actors in most films and reportedly acted in more than 70 films including some popular ones like 1975’s ‘Julie’, Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit’s Beta’, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’, ‘Raja’ 'Virasat',  ‘Hero No. 1’, ‘Kya Kehna’ among others.

She acted in popular TV shows like ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’, ‘Kumkum’ and ‘Amanat’ among others.

She was currently a part of the TV serial ‘Nimki Mukhiya.'

Tags: rita bhaduri
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Katrina birthday: Deepika shocks with message, Alia proves all is well again

2

Rescued Thai boys may have 'cave disease'; here’s everything you need to know

3

First time in 80 years, Dalit groom takes out his baarat in UP's Kasganj

4

Woman planned to split lottery win with nephew, until she won

5

Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap says, ‘Yay’ after Rahul Gandhi reacts to controversy

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

more

ALSO FROMLife

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham