Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and other Bollywood stars celebrate Father's Day

Mumbai: Bollywood celebs are spreading love and cheers on the occasion of Father's Day.

While superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared how his AbRam wished him on the special day, others posted adorable pictures with their dads. The 'Zero' star tweeted a "You are the best dad in the world" card, which was gifted to him by AbRam.

He captioned it as, "Notwithstanding that the kids had no other option & yeah I admit maybe there is just a hint of a bias here...this kinda completes a fathers life."

Notwithstanding that the kids had no other option & yeah I admit maybe there is just a hint of a bias here...this kinda completes a fathers life. pic.twitter.com/UDBVYDzAMp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 17, 2018

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara made an unexpected demand from her father.

"Help!! It's #FathersDay and the little one asks "Dad, can I have a pet?" My fatherly love taking over,"Of course Beta what would you like?" She,"Dad, can you get me a Unicorn with wings? Any suggestions? #DaddysLilGirl," tweeted the 'Gold' star.

Help!!

It's #FathersDay and the little one asks "Dad, can I have a pet?"

My fatherly love taking over,"Of course Beta what would you like?"

She,"Dad, can you get me a Unicorn with wings😍?

Any suggestions 😬?#DaddysLilGirl 💖 pic.twitter.com/rXQUgcNnaE — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 17, 2018

'Sanju' star Dia Mirza said she misses giving her father a hug.

"I miss giving my father a hug. Nothing compares to that #JaaduKiJhappi! Here's wishing all Father's a #HappyFathersDay #RanbirKapoor @rajkumarhirani @FoxStarHindi @VVCFilms #RajkumarHiraniFilms," she wrote.

Abhishek Bachchan shared a throwback picture and thanked legendary actor and father Amitabh Bachchan for his unending love and support.

"For holding my hand and guiding my through it all....For teaching my by leading by example....For still holding my hand and for your unending love and support. Happy Father's Day! Love you Pa @amitabhbachchan," he wrote on Instagram.

Anushka Sharma shared a lovely throwback photo with her dad with the heart emoji.