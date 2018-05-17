Raazi box office collection day 6: The Alia Bhatt film crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Alia Bhatt's latest spy thriller has been doing extremely well at the box-office since the time of its release.

Mumbai: The Meghna Gulzar’s spy thriller starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead collected Rs 5.90 crore on its sixth day on Wednesday at the box-office, taking its total collection to Rs 51.24 crore.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures of the film with a tweet that read, "Raazi is UNSTOPPABLE... Crosses Rs. 50 cr mark... Have a look at the trending on weekdays - the biz is not going to slow down soon... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr, Mon 6.30 cr, Tue 6.10 cr, Wed 5.90 cr. Total: Rs. 51.24 cr. India biz."

#Raazi is UNSTOPPABLE... Crosses ₹ 50 cr mark... Have a look at the trending on weekdays - the biz is not going to slow down soon... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr, Mon 6.30 cr, Tue 6.10 cr, Wed 5.90 cr. Total: ₹ 51.24 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 17, 2018

Deccan Chronicle critic Rohit Bhatnagar wrote a positive review. He said, "Meghna has a clear vision as a filmmaker. She manages to strike an adequate balance between realism and thrill. Her screenplay along with Bhavna Iyer is so good that the film will transport you back in 1971 for those 140 minutes. Her knack for sketching her characters is very impressive. She assures you that no one in the narrative let you down."

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, 'Raazi' also stars Alia's real life mother Soni Razdan, Rajit Kapur, Amruta Khanvilkar and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

‘Raazi’ is produced by Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar and Apoorva Mehta and co-produced by Priti Shahani.