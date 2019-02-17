Sunday, Feb 17, 2019 | Last Update : 01:14 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Pulwama fatalities feel like personal loss, says URI star Vicky Kaushal

ANI
Published : Feb 17, 2019, 11:49 am IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2019, 11:49 am IST

Soon after the terror strike, a number of B-town celebs, including Kaushal, had tweeted condemning the ghastly attack.

Image Instagrammed by vickykaushal09.
 Image Instagrammed by vickykaushal09.

Mumbai: The killing of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in the Pulwama terror attack feels like a “personal loss” and strong befitting reply must be given, ‘Uri’ star Vicky Kaushal has said.

Kaushal is currently basking in the success of ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ – a film based on the surgical strike carried out by the Indian Army in 2016 against terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control in Pakistan after four militants attacked the Army’s Uri’s base camp in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18 and killed 19 unarmed soldiers.

The movie was released on January 11 this year.

“It feels like a personal loss. A strong befitting answer must be given to terrorism. As a nation, we should come together and give the required support to the families of the martyrs, emotionally and financially. Our prayers are with them,” he told ANI on the sidelines of an event here on Saturday.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday after a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into a CRPF convoy in Awantipora area of Pulwama in Kashmir.

Soon after the terror strike, a number of B-town celebs, including Kaushal, had tweeted condemning the ghastly attack.

He will be next seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus ‘Takht’ alongside Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Tags: vicky kaushal

Latest From Entertainment

Prateik Babbar

Prateik Babbar gets trolled

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

I am a troll expert, says Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif continues to shoot despite injury

Aditya dhar

Not making Uri 2, says Aditya dhar

MOST POPULAR

1

Quarrel over phone charger leads Maharashtrain man to be attacked with knife

2

Cricket Club of India ‘covers’ Imran Khan portrait on its restaurant wall

3

Why this Delhi traffic cop shows riders who break rules a mirror?

4

Pak punishes students for dancing, waving Indian flag

5

Apple, Google urged to drop woman tracking app

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham