Pulwama fatalities feel like personal loss, says URI star Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai: The killing of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in the Pulwama terror attack feels like a “personal loss” and strong befitting reply must be given, ‘Uri’ star Vicky Kaushal has said.

Kaushal is currently basking in the success of ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ – a film based on the surgical strike carried out by the Indian Army in 2016 against terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control in Pakistan after four militants attacked the Army’s Uri’s base camp in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18 and killed 19 unarmed soldiers.

The movie was released on January 11 this year.

“It feels like a personal loss. A strong befitting answer must be given to terrorism. As a nation, we should come together and give the required support to the families of the martyrs, emotionally and financially. Our prayers are with them,” he told ANI on the sidelines of an event here on Saturday.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday after a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into a CRPF convoy in Awantipora area of Pulwama in Kashmir.

Soon after the terror strike, a number of B-town celebs, including Kaushal, had tweeted condemning the ghastly attack.

He will be next seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus ‘Takht’ alongside Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.