Priyanka Chopra’s family to host engagement party for Nick Jonas in India soon!

Washington D.C: It's finally happening! Global icon Priyanka Chopra will soon return to India with rumoured beau Nick Jonas for their engagement party to be hosted by the former's family here.

A source told E Online that Jonas and his immediate family are traveling to India this weekend to attend the engagement party.

"It's a tradition for them to meet before the wedding and Priyanka's family insisted on hosting the Jonas family in their country. She wants everything to be traditional to respect her family's values, and definitely an Indian wedding," said the source.

It further said the couple is excited for everyone to meet and to celebrate. "Everything is very secretive but guests are expected to head there starting tomorrow. All of the plans are moving quickly and Priyanka and Nick do not want to have a long engagement," the source added.

The news of the couple's engagement came after Bollywood director Ali Abbas Zafar said that Priyanka opted out from his upcoming flick 'Bharat' in the 'Nick' of time, owing to a very "special reason".

Earlier, in two instances, Priyanka was seen hiding her ring from the paparazzi.

Priyanka and Nick, who reportedly dated for two months, were first spotted together at the 2017 Met Gala.

The speculation about their relationship brewed after the pair met each other's family. First, Chopra met Jonas' family at his cousin's wedding in New Jersey after which Nick traveled to India to meet Chopra's mother.