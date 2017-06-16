The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jun 16, 2017 | Last Update : 06:41 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

TVF CEO Arunabh Kumar steps down, to guide the team as a mentor

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 16, 2017, 6:26 pm IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2017, 6:25 pm IST

While COO Dhawal Gusain takes over in the interim, Arunabh will be available as a mentor.

Arunabh Kumar.
 Arunabh Kumar.

Mumbai: After much speculation and conjectures, Arunabh Kumar has finally stepped down as the CEO of popular internal comedy channel, The Viral Fever. COO Dhawal Gusain has taken over in the interim. Arunabh has also stated that he will be available as a mentor.

Earlier an unidentified woman, claiming to be a former employee of online entertainment channel TVF, had accused Kumar, also founder of the channel, of molesting her several times during her two-year stint with it.

Written under the name of ‘Indian Fowler’, the blog titled ‘The Indian Uber- That is TVF’ had narrated horrific details of her encounters with Kumar. TVF, however, had denied all allegations in an official statement.

An FIR had later been filed against Arunabh, in Mumbai. TVF had also backtracked on their statement, positing that their response should have been ‘better’.

Tags: arunabh kumar, the viral fever, sexual harassment case
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

