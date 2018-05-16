The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 16, 2018 | Last Update : 09:30 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Cannes: After traditional look, fashionista Sonam is back in nude gown on red carpet

ANI
Published : May 16, 2018, 9:00 am IST
Updated : May 16, 2018, 9:05 am IST

After donning a lehenga for her first appearance on the red carpet, the newlywed actress opted for a nude gown.

Sonam Kapoor at Cannes 2018 on Tuesday. (Photos: AFP)
 Sonam Kapoor at Cannes 2018 on Tuesday. (Photos: AFP)

Cannes: Bollywood's fashionista Sonam Kapoor, who recently married Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja, surprised everyone with her beige gown for her red carpet appearance at the 71st Cannes Film Festival.

Sonam opted for a Vera Wang couture gown while attending the red carpet for the screening of Hollywood movie 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'.

As Sonam walked along, the long train of her dress - hued in beige and yellow - followed around gracefully.

Sonam Kapoor at Cannes. (Photo: AP)Sonam Kapoor at Cannes. (Photo: AP)

Sonam Kapoor at Cannes. (Photo: AFP)Sonam Kapoor at Cannes. (Photo: AFP)

Sonam Kapoor at Cannes. (Photo: AFP)Sonam Kapoor at Cannes. (Photo: AFP)

This was Sonam's second red carpet appearance at Cannes this year.

On Monday, the actress sashayed down the aisle in an embellished lehenga, hand-picked from the studious of Ralph and Russo.

This is Sonam's first international visit after she married Anand Ahuja on May 8.

Her wedding was followed by a big fat reception, which was attended by most of the Bollywood celebrities.

Tags: sonam kapoor, cannes film festival, cannes 2018

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Inder Kumar's 'suicide video' goes viral, wife Pallavi Saraf calls press conference

2

WHO says 19 dead, 39 infected so far in Congo Ebola outbreak

3

Friends fan theory: Here's why Ross and Monica had to be siblings

4

Meghan, Harry’s wedding feast will not be seated affair

5

Mother shoots gunman attempting to rob parents outside school

more

Editors' Picks

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the still from 'Raazi'.

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt film passes Monday test with flying colours

Aamir Khan and family, Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi, Ranbir Kapoor with mommy Neetu Kapoor.

Priyanka, Aamir, Sonam wish Mothers Day, Janhvi misses Sridevi, Ranbir is mom’s date

Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia wants to know how married life is treating Sonam, does she plan it with Ranbir?

Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor is set to play a RAW agent in Raj Kumar Gupta’s next film

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

more

ALSO FROMLife

The collection is a contemporary twist on classic, conservative swimwear pieces designed for the modern-day woman. (Photo: AFP)

Fashion Week Australia: Jets showcases futuristic take in high-fashion swimwear collection

Fashion for Relief is a charitable organization founded in 2005 that has raised funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes. (Photos: AP)

Naomi Campbell, stars own runway to walk for cause at Fashion For Relief

Victory Day is a holiday that commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. t was first inaugurated in the 16 republics of the Soviet Union, following the signing of the German Instrument of Surrender late in the evening on 8 May 1945. (Photos: AP)

In photos: Russia celebrates Victory Day

From tigers getting married in New Delhi to police dogs getting forever homes after retirement in Ecuador, here are animal headlines. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Antwerp, long known as world's greatest diamond city, now gets museum to go with vibrant diamond trading scene that goes back six centuries. The museum uses interactive panels and the display of ornate objects to tell the story of Antwerp diamonds and the Flemish art of silversmithing and jewelry design. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Belgium celebrates its love for diamonds

From Winsol, an aardvark born in December to polar bear cub Nanook and rhinocerouses in Africa, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photo: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham