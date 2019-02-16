Saturday, Feb 16, 2019 | Last Update : 06:03 PM IST

'TKSS' makers sack Navjot Singh Sidhu for his comment on Pulwama terror attack

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 16, 2019, 4:51 pm IST
Updated : Feb 16, 2019, 4:51 pm IST

After his comment, social media users had started slamming him and asked the makers to sack him from The Kapil Sharma Show.

Mumbai: Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is also a member of The Kapil Sharma Show, has been asked to leave the comedy show after his controversial comments on the Pulwama terror attack. As per reports, he will be replaced by Archana Puran Singh.

About the development, a source told Indian Express, "His remarks have not been taken kindly by most. Also, the channel and the show was getting dragged into the unwanted controversy. This is when the team amicably decided that Navjot make a distance from the show. The team has already shot a couple of episodes with Archana."

For those who are uninitiated, post-Pulwama terror attack in which around 40 Indian soldiers were killed, Navjot Singh Sidhu said, "Nations cannot be held responsible for the dastardly acts of terrorists. The terrorists do not have deen, mazhab (sect and religion). There are good, the bad and the ugly. Every institution has them. Every nation has them. The ugly need to be punished. But individuals cannot be blamed for the dastardly act."

After his comment, social media users had started slamming him on the internet and asked the makers to sack him from The Kapil Sharma Show.

