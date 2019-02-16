Saturday, Feb 16, 2019 | Last Update : 01:40 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut calls Shabana Azmi anti-national but veteran actress has this to say!

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 16, 2019, 11:19 am IST
Updated : Feb 16, 2019, 11:19 am IST

The duo had got much praise for their actions, however, their act didn't seem to impress 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' actress.

Kangana Ranaut and Shabana Azmi. (Photo: Instagram)
Mumbai: On Thursday, Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) did a cowardly Pulwama suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which around 44 Indian soldiers were killed. After this act, Shabana Azmi and her husband Javed Akhtar decided to decline the invitation to join the two-day literary event on her father Kaifi Azmi in Karachi, Pakistan as a sign of protest. The duo had got much praise for their actions, however, their act didn't seem to impress 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' actress Kangana Ranaut.

Shockingly, Kangana called the veteran actress anti-national, In a statement Kangana quoted as saying DNA, "People like Shabana Azmi calling for halt on cultural exchange -- they are the ones who promote Bharat Tere Tukde Honge gangs... why did they organise an event in Karachi in the first place when Pakistani artistes have been banned after Uri attacks? And now they are trying to save face? The film industry is full of such anti-nationals who boost enemies' morals in many ways, but right now is the time to focus on decisive actions... Pakistan ban is not the focus, Pakistan destruction is."

From her side, Kangana too cancelled her film, Manikarnika's success bash as a sign of protest. Mentioning about that, Kangana stated, "Pakistan has not only violated our nation’s security they have also attacked our dignity by openly threatening and humiliating us. We need to take decisive actions or else our silence will be misunderstood for our cowardice... Bharat is bleeding today, the killing of our sons is like a dagger in our gut; anyone who lectures about non-violence and peace at this time should be painted black, put on a donkey and slapped by everyone on the streets."

The 'Queen' actress' statement about Shabana Azmi was quite shocking for all. However, the veteran finally reacted to Kangana's statement. In an interview with In.com, she said, "You really think at a time like this a personal attack on me can be of any significance when the entire country stands as one in our grief and in condemning this dastardly Pulwama attack? May God bless her. Shabana Azmi.”

Tags: kangana ranaut, pulwama terror attack, shabana azmi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

