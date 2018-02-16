Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga: Anil’s song recreated for first film with Sonam

‘1942: A Love Story’ was directed by 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga' director's brother Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Mumbai: Anil Kapoor has many iconic songs to his credit – ‘Dhak Dhak’, ‘Ek Do Teen’, ‘My Name Is Lakhan’, but one song ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga’ from his movie ‘1942: A Love Story’ starring Manisha Koirala was a dreamy song which very few can forget. Here’s the song:

‘1942: A Love Story’ was directed and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga’, the movie which brings Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor together on-screen for the first time, is directed by Vidhu’s sister Shelly Chopra Dhar.

Like the movie’s title, the song will also be recreated for the Anil Kapoor starrer yet again. Confirming the same, Dhar told Mumbai Mirror, “Yes, we are recreating the original and we want to replicate its iconic status. It’s hard to beat the original so I will be happy if we are at par with it. However, we’ll have to wait and see who sings the new version and for whom in the film.”

The movie also stars Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao. While Sonam has never worked with either of them, Rajkummar and Anil are currently simultaneously shooting for ‘Fanne Khan’. Anil has also worked with Juhi Chawla in ‘Salaam-e-Ishq’.