MeToo: Salman Khan’s ex-flame Somy Ali opens up on sexual assault at age of 5

Somy Ali, remembered for her relationship with Salman Khan in the 90s, is now running an NGO called No More Tears.

Somy Ali, mostly remembered for her relationship with Salman Khan, a hot topic of the 90s, has now spoken up during the ongoing #MeToo movement in India.

Coming from Pakistan, the actress, who is now running an NGO called No More Tears, opened up about her sexual assault when she was just a five-year-old kid.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Somy Ali said, "I grew up amidst an atmosphere of domestic violence in Pakistan and many of my mom's friends were victims of physical abuse as well. When I would ask my mom about the bruises on their bodies, I was always told that X aunty or Y aunty fell down the stairs. This was the standard, universal euphemism for physical abuse.”

She further shared her horrific encounter of sexual abuse saying, "I was sexually assaulted by a house-help when I was just five. When I am invited for a talk at high schools and universities in the US, I share this with the students. I believe sharing my personal experiences would encourage others to speak out and not be ashamed about being a victim."

Somy also added, “There is not much one can do to escape it. My goal is to eradicate the stigma attached to being a victim of sexual and physical abuse and by sharing my personal story and stories of those NMT has rescued, I hope many others will speak out against their oppressors."

Ali’s NGO No More Tears works towards issues like human trafficking, domestic violence, LGBT and more.