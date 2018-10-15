The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 15, 2018 | Last Update : 02:08 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Alok Nath responds to CINTAA, his wife moves court against Vinta Nanda

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Oct 15, 2018, 12:51 pm IST
Updated : Oct 15, 2018, 12:51 pm IST

While Alok Nath has denied Vinta’s accusations, Nath's wife Ashu Singh has moved court against Vinta Nanda.

Alok Nath was seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ earlier this year.
 Alok Nath was seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ earlier this year.

Mumbai: Last week in a Facebook post, writer-producer Vinta Nanda accused actor Alok Nath of spiking her drink and raping her 19 years ago. Since then, actor Sandhya Mridul and Deepika Amin also accused Alok Nath of rowdy behaviour and shared their ordeals on social media.

Also Read | Rape allegation: Alok Nath slaps defamation case against Vinta Nanda

While Alok Nath has denied Vinta’s accusations, Nath's wife Ashu Singh has moved court against Vinta Nanda. In a complaint addressed to Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Mumbai's Andheri Court, Ashu has asked for the court to direct Amboli police to take cognizance of her complaint against Vinta and investigate the matter.

Mumbai Mirror quoted Alok Nath's advocate Ashok Saraogi as saying. “A complaint was submitted to the police for defaming my client; we have also moved court in the matter.”

Also Read | Alok Nath lunged at me saying, ‘You are mine’, reveals Sandhya Mridul

The actor has also filed a defamation case against her on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in response to the notice issued by Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA), actor Alok Nath's lawyer Ashok Saraogi has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment made against his client.

In the wake of the allegations, the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) issued a notice to the veteran actor, seeking his stand on the rape allegations made against him.

The #MeToo movement gained momentum in India after Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of harassment. Following the revelation, similar cases have tumbled out, rattling the media industry.

Tags: alok nath, vinta nanda

MOST POPULAR

1

Simmba: Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, enjoy 'sweet swiss Shenanigans', see photos

2

In a first, Indian-origin visually impaired man to get guide horse in UK

3

Amrita surprised about family being 'unaware' about 'creep' Sajid; Farhan, GF react

4

Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080p review: Xiaomi’s eye keeps watch 24/7

5

Visually impaired girls perform Garba on song penned by PM Modi

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham