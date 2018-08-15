The Asian Age | News



Wednesday, Aug 15, 2018

Watch trailer: Dangal girl Sanya, Radhika's Pataakha is hilarious take on sister hate

Published : Aug 15, 2018
It shows the relationship between two warring sisters showcased as perfect metaphor for two arch-rivals India-Pakistan.

Screengrabs from the trailer of ‘Pataakha.’
New Delhi: The trailer of Vishal Bharadwaj's highly-anticipated movie, 'Pataakha' is out and it shows the relationship between two warring sisters which the director sees the perfect metaphor for two arch-rivals India-Pakistan.

Starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan as Badki and Chhutki respectively, the flick is based on the lives of two sisters from a village in Rajasthan.

The film shows how the two sisters engage in mutual fights, unrest, confusion, quarrel, and how they flirt with each other and look different from each other.

But as their father arranges for a marriage of either of them for money, both of them elope one after the other and incidentally end up in the same house again.

Earlier, the poster of the movie garnered immense popularity. It showed the two actors smeared in mud while resorting to violence in the rain.

'Pataakha' is based on an acclaimed short story by renowned writer Charan Singh Pathik. Also starring Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz, the movie is all set to hit the big screens on September 28.

