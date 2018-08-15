The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Aug 15, 2018

Entertainment, Bollywood

Simmba teaser: Ranveer’s raw avatar is perfect treat for girls this Independence Day

ANI
Published : Aug 15, 2018, 3:22 pm IST
Updated : Aug 15, 2018, 6:41 pm IST

The 'Padmaavat' star plays the role of a police inspector named Sangram Bhalerao in the Rohit Shetty-directorial.

Ranveer Singh in a still from 'Simmba'.
 Ranveer Singh in a still from 'Simmba'.

New Delhi: Teasing his fans and escalating their curiosity, Bollywood powerhouse Ranveer Singh has unveiled a sneak peak of his much-awaited action-thriller 'Simmba'.

The 'Padmaavat' star who plays the role of a police inspector named Sangram Bhalerao in the Rohit Shetty-directorial, shared a 40-second clip, having glimpses of the 33-year-old actor displaying some killer action moves.

"A sneak peek into the #POWEROFSIMMBA... Releasing 28th December!!! #SaraAliKhan #RohitShetty @karanjohar @DharmaMovies @RelianceEnt @rspicturez @SimmbaTheFilm" wrote Singh on his Twitter handle.

The teaser delivers a strong message about crime against women, urging people to fight against it.

The 'Befikre' actor looks fierce as he dons the role of a cop for the first time, sporting a classic handlebar moustache, he manages to catch your attention even in this non-glamorous avatar.

The film is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster 'Temper' and will mark the debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan. It also stars Sonu Sood in the lead.

Produced by Karan Johar, the flick will hit the big screens on December 28 this year.

Tags: simmba, ranveer singh

