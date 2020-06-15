Monday, Jun 15, 2020 | Last Update : 01:48 AM IST

  Karan Johar calls Sushant suicide a wake up call
Entertainment, Bollywood

Karan Johar calls Sushant suicide a wake up call

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 15, 2020, 12:28 am IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2020, 1:08 am IST

Karan Johar has been heavily trolled on social media for hypocrisy and nepotism

Karan Johar Instagram page
 Karan Johar Instagram page

Top Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly hanged himself to death at his home in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra area on Sunday morning.

The police said the reason behind the 34-year-old actor’s death is yet to be ascertained, and no suicide note was found. The police is questioning his close friends, some of whom were allegedly there at his house as the actor took the extreme step. The police is also studying his phone records to find out who he was in touch with moments before ending his life.

Officials said the incident came to light after some friends of the actor and his house help found him hanging by the ceiling on Sunday. The police was informed and he was rushed to R.N. Cooper Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Rajput’s family was informed, and his sister and relatives are on the way to Mumbai.

“The suicide is being probed from all angles. No suicide note was found, but his friends and neighbours are being questioned to find the reason behind the actor’s extreme step,” said a police officer.

The entire film industry is in a state of shock. Karan Johar, the producer of Rajput’s Netflix movie Drive, said he was heartbroken. “I have such strong memories of the times we have shared… I can’t believe this… Rest in peace my friend...,” he said.
Karan Johar was also trolled badly on social media for terming Sushant suicide a wake up call for him after he (KJO) blamed himself for not reaching out to him even after knowing his condition. Fans pulled him up for being a hypocrite and for his usual affinity for nepotism.

Here's a look at Karan Johar's instagram post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again...we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them....Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug ....💔💔💔

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Here's a look at some of the tweets doing the rounds on Twitter

Sushant was questioned after his former manager, 28-year-old Disha Salian, ended her life by jumping from a highrise building on June 9. She had flung herself to death from the 14th floor of her Malad residence. The police is probing if the two suicides are linked. The police said family members have claimed the actor had showed no signs of depression.

The late actor was a mechanical engineer from Delhi and had also won the Physics Olympiad. Born in Patna, he completed his higher education in Delhi. His sister is based in Chandigarh.

Tags: sushant singh rajput, karan johar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMLife

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

